Sunderland boss provides transfer update on Jeremain Lens' Besiktas move

Jeremain Lens' permanent move to Besiktas should be rubber-stamped over the weekend - as Sunderland look to add to their squad.

The Dutch winger is in Turkey after the two clubs came to an agreement over his permanent transfer, with the fee set to be undisclosed.

Lens is understood to have undergone his medical and Sunderland boss Simon Grayson expects the deal to be ratified imminently.

Grayson, speaking after watching his side kick-off their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw with Derby County, said: "I would think he [Lens] must be very close to completing his move to Besiktas. I know things were developing."

Lens' departure will free up some funds for the Black Cats boss, with the club's wage bill also eased.

Grayson remains keen to add to his squad, with the club hopeful of completing the loan signing of Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack.

When asked about further incomings, Grayson said there was nothing imminent but the hard work continues behind the scenes to bolster the squad.

He added: "Nothing as we stand at this moment in time.

"There have been plenty of questions from us and plenty of calls from players and agents who want to come and play for this club.

"Obviously it will be something to look into and cut our cloth accordingly."

As reported, the Black Cats are in discussions over their wage commitment for McCormack, with an agreement close.

The 30-year-old is eager to make the switch to the Stadium of Light in order to work with Grayson again after a successful spell at Leeds United together.