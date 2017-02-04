Sunderland boss provides injury update on John O'Shea, Adnan Januzaj and Jack Rodwell

Sunderland's emphatic victory over Crystal Palace may have come at a cost - with David Moyes sweating over the fitness of three players.

John O'Shea, Adnan Januzaj and Jack Rodwell were all taken off with injuries during the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Skipper O'Shea and Rodwell suffered hamstring injuries, with Belgian playmaker Januzaj taken off with a hip injury.

Januzaj was enjoying one of his best games in a Sunderland shirt, setting up Jermain Defoe's double in added on time before half-time.

Moyes said: "Januzaj came off with a hip injury. He played very well, he put in a great through ball for Jermain Defoe's second goal.

"Jack came off feeling his hamstring, that would be a real blow for us. Jack has been coming into some much better form.

"We have bought a couple of players in, we can't afford to lose any.

"John O'Shea is feeling his hamstring a little bit too. There you go."

Moyes handed a full debut to Bryan Oviedo, who signed on deadline day from Everton, while Joleon Lescott and Darron Gibson came off the bench to make their Sunderland debuts.

Moyes said: "Oviedo was terrific, he was up against Zaha, who we know is a threat.

"I thought we had some really good performances. Against Tottenham we were very resilient but I didn't think we played very well.

"We played much better with the ball against Palace than we did in midweek."