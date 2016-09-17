Sunderland boss on whether Khazri is the answer to improving supply line to Defoe

Sunderland need to increase the amount of crosses into the box – but David Moyes is not convinced Wahbi Khazri is the answer.

The supply line to frontman Jermain Defoe has not been up to scratch, with the 33-year-old feeding on scraps in the opening four Premier League games.

Defoe has scored twice but Moyes says in order to get the best out of Defoe, the Black Cats must improve in that department.

Moyes, though, is not convinced out of favour winger Khazri is the man to get more crosses into the box. The Scot believes Khazri is better at coming inside and effecting play.

“We have to find a better way of getting service to Jermain,” said Moyes.

“We have to work at getting more crosses into the box, the average is low. The players have to take it on board.

“They have to grasp it and look to improve.”

When pressed on whether Khazri was the answer, Moyes added: “I don’t know if he is a player who crosses a lot of balls.

“I don’t know if he is necessarily that type, I think he is more somebody who will come inside and play. For me, he has to keep the ball more.

“If you are the type of player he is then you are in to make the difference, to keep the ball.

“I’m not necessarily saying he has to be the hardest runner in the world but he has to do the other part of the game. We have certainly not had enough balls in the box.”