Sunderland boss on his plans for Duncan Watmore

Simon Grayson won’t rush Duncan Watmore back from injury despite his side’s continued attacking woe.

The Black Cats have lost three consecutive games, scoring only one goal in the process, and have at times been one-dimensional in their attacking play.

Watmore’s return will add crucial pace to the side and Grayson said he is likely to use him both in the wide areas and also as a central striker.

“A bit of both, I’ve always been flexible, you saw on Saturday different formations throughout the game,” he said.

Watmore is set to make his return to action in the U23 side this weekend after joining full first team training shortly before the recent international break. His return will come as a major boost to fans but Grayson has warned against putting too much pressure on the 23-year-old.

“He’ll play some part on Saturday against Manchester City for the U23’s then we’ll take stock of the situation, but we’re not going to rush him back. He needs care and attention because of the severity of the injury,” he said.

“When its fit and right and proper to do so he’ll be in the first team but we’ve said it all along, he’ll be like a new signing but we’re not heaping all this pressure on him. He’s not the saviour, just another welcome addition to the squad who will give us something different.”

The Black Cats boss has a number of injury concerns ahead of the clash with Nottingham Forest tonight.

Lamine Kone is a doubt after picking up a groin injury in the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United, while Lee Cattermole and Aiden McGeady are doubts with groin and hamstring injuries respectively.