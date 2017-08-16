Sunderland boss on George Honeyman's impact and whether he'll make changes to team for Leeds United

George Honeyman’s endeavour and quality has won praise from Simon Grayson after netting his first league goal in the draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Black Cats took advantage of the hosts being a man down, with Jack Hunt off the pitch through injury, to burst down the left-hand side, James Vaughan releasing Aiden McGeady.

The Republic of Ireland winger, with Keiren Westwood bearing down on him, showed his skill to pick out Honeyman 10-yards out and the Sunderland midfielder did the rest.

The academy graduate took a touch, teed himself up and then unleashed an unstoppable opener - his first league goal following his Carabao Cup strike against Bury.

Grayson said: "You want your goals to come from different areas of the pitch, he gives you work, endeavour and quality as well.

"With it being so early in the game he could quite easily have lost his composure and hit it over the bar but he showed good technique and got us off to a great start.

"We tried to build on that and looked comfortably defensively, we looked good on the counter attack and had two or three really good chances that could have meant we put the game to bed."

Last night’s game at Hillsborough was Sunderland’s third away game in just six days following trips to Bury and Norwich City, with Grayson naming an unchanged side.

The demanding Championship schedule continues with the visit of Leeds United to the Stadium of Light for the Saturday teatime clash.

Grayson was keeping his cards close to his chest regarding any changes for Leeds, with the players set for recovery sessions at the Academy of Light.

"We will have to wait and see," said Grayson.

"It is an easy job to pick the team when you have done well. It is good to keep the run going but it is a balance now.

"We have had a lot of games and I have to have one eye on the game at the weekend now.

"We will get the players in and it is a bit like Groundhog Day - they will recover then pretty much play again.

"That is part and parcel of the Championship and when you are winning games and doing well it is a bit easier."