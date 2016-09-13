Sunderland boss looking to strike the right balance between youth and experience

David Moyes is looking to strike the right balance between youth and experience as he aims to make Sunderland more resolute.

Duncan Watmore and Lynden Gooch were given the nod against Everton, with out-of-favour winger Wahbi Khazri again left on the bench.

The Tunisian international is yet to start a Premier League game under Moyes, who insisted this summer Khazri remains a part of his plans.

Khazri came on as a second-half sub for 20-year-old Gooch, with the American wideman replaced after 57 minutes - three minutes before Romelu Lukaku scored the first of his blistering eleven minute hat-trick.

England Under-21 international Watmore, 22, was later withdrawn for club record signing Dider Ndong to make his debut, but the Black Cats were already three goals down by that stage.

Moyes has stressed he wants the energy and workrate of the younger players in his starting line-up.

But he has to balance that by making sure Sunderland have enough experienced heads in the side.

“I am going to have to look at it but we need the kids for the energy,” said Moyes.

“Duncan Watmore and Lynden Gooch are giving us energy around the team.

“I don’t think we can give up their energy but I have to balance that up with getting some experience in the team as well.

“I have got to try and make sure we have a team who are resolute and are going to make something from the game.”

Lukaku scored twice from free headers in a dismal second-half defensive showing from Sunderland.

It left Moyes angry with his side’s defending, having worked on defending crosses in the build-up to the game. “We need some momentum,” added Moyes.

“I wanted a result because then people might look and say ‘they have done alright’.

“That’s why I am more annoyed. We just didn’t defend crosses well enough. We didn’t do the simple fundamentals well.

“We have done it on the training field but we didn’t do it well enough [against Everton].”

Sunderland travel to White Hart Lane to play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.