Sunderland boss expects no substitution gamble to be a one-off

Simon Grayson says he is unlikely to go through another game without making a substitution.

The Black Cats made no changes during the 1-1 draw with Derby County, with Wahbi Khazri one of the seven Sunderland players left on the bench.

Derby missed a number of good opportunities in the closing stages but Grayson felt his side were in a good position to get a result.

Nevertheless, he does not expect it to be a regular occurrence.

He said: "I understand that people expect substitutions because it freshens it up and it gives you other options.

"I'll be very surprised if I have not made a substitution in any of the 600-odd games I've been involved in.

"I normally do, especially if you're not winning because it gives you a way to change things around a bit.

"But the other night I just felt that the team knew what it was doing, knew what was required, and nobody was struggling in terms of fitness levels," he added.

"We looked at maybe taking Vaughany off, but then he is a 6ft marker and Derby are strong on set-pieces.

"It's a rarity – I don't think it'll be happening too often. Players will be getting opportuntities from the bench."