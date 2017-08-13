Sunderland boss discusses why strike duo Lewis Grabban and James Vaughan have made such an impact since arriving

Simon Grayson has heaped praise on the “hunger and desire” shown by strike partnership Lewis Grabban and James Vaughan, writes Richard Mennear.

The pair were excellent in the 3-1 Championship win over Norwich City at Carrow Road in front of 1,200 travelling Sunderland fans.

Grabban scored twice, once in each half, to go joint top of the goalscorers chart with three goals in two league games since arriving on a season-long loan from AFC Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old raced onto Vaughan’s flicked header for the first goal before nodding home Aiden McGeady’s perfect cross for his second of the afternoon.

Grayson praised Grabban for not taking the easy option of staying on the south coast and instead uprooting to the other end of the country.

Vaughan, a £500,000 summer signing from League One Bury, is yet to get off the mark but impressed again with his constant work-rate, hold-up play and ability in the air.

His move to Sunderland represented a second crack at the Championship and Grayson has heaped praise on the duo.

"That is what Lewis is capable of doing," said Grayson. "At this level he is a handful for any team, they have a good understanding him and Vaughan at this moment in time.

"They do the ugly side of the game well, dropping in and working hard.

"When you get McGeady putting one in the top corner and then providing the ball for the third it just shows what calibre of player we have at the club.

"It hasn’t been easy so far in terms of us having limited funds available but Lewis is on loan and hungry to play, he was desperate to come.

"He could have taken the easy option but uprooted to the other end of the country. Vaughany jumped at the chance too, he has been given a second chance at this level.

"They have the hunger and desire and that is what I am trying to do with every player I bring into the club.

"They have to put the heart and soul back into the football club, the supporters appreciate it, a working class city that demands that."

Grayson is still looking to add another striker to his squad with talks ongoing with Aston Villa over Ross McCormack regarding a loan deal.

The Sunderland boss is prepared to be patient in his pursuit of more firepower and the performances of Vaughan and Grabban is relieving the pressure.

Grayson added: "I have to bring the right types in. There have been too many times over a period of years where the players have come for the wrong reasons.

"They won’t be doing that at this moment in time because we don’t have the financial clout of other clubs.

"If you can galvanise a group, though, then it can go a long way."