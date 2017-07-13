Sunderland boss discusses signing Aiden McGeady from Everton

Simon Grayson has said Aiden McGeady has the flair to excite Sunderland supporters after securing a bargain fee for the 31-year-old.

The Echo understands that the winger will cost the Black Cats a fee in the region of £250,000.

The Irish international, who Sunderland have tried to sign in the past, joins after a stellar second half of last season on loan at Preston.

Grayson was impressed with McGeady and made him one of his first targets after moving to Wearside.

He said:“Aiden’s career speaks volumes. He’s been an exceptional player and was an outstanding performer at Preston last season. He was recognised by the league with Player of the Month awards and he already knows a few of the lads from his Everton days. He has the pace to take people on and carry us up the pitch, and he’ll excite the supporters."

McGeady offers Sunderland much needed pace and creativity out wide, with current options Jeremain Lens and Wahbi Khazri expected to leave the club in the summer window.