Sunderland boss desperate to find new source of goals

David Moyes is desperate to see Sunderland find a new goalscorer or three in their team.

Only THREE players have found the net for the Black Cats in the Premier League – Jermain Defoe (eight) and Victor Anichebe and Patrick van Aanholt, who have three apiece.

The Black Cats boss admits it’s a “worrying stat” – putting it into context, last week’s opponents, Watford, have had 11 different scorers.

Moyes, though, hopes the comeback of Fabio Borini and the return to fitness and form of Adnan Januzaj will provide at least two goal outlets in the coming days, weeks and months.

“It is a worrying stat,” said the boss. “We need to find some more goalscorers in our team.

“We need more people to come up with goals.

“To be fair, Fabio has been out just about the whole season and Adnan has probably only played five or six games and just started to make an impact last week.”

Moyes, though, insists he is looking to more than just Borini and Januzaj for extra goals.

“We need midfielders to get the of couple of goals from outside the box, but we’ve not come close,” said Moyes.

“We are trying desperately – we need to score from set-pieces, we need goals from our centre-halves.”

Moyes wants to see the assist column boosted too, with Defoe and Anichebe figuring high up the list of that table as well.

“That will be a big thing for us,” he said.

“Victor and Jermain seem to have been setting each other’s goals up.

“But we need to come up with more.”

Moyes has played down the absence of Januzaj from tomorrow’s trip to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has begun to display some of his “Man United quality”, having his moments against Chelsea and Watford, but the terms of his season-long loan from the Red Devils prevent him from playing against his parent club.

“It might have been harder to go to Man United with such an attacking team,” said Moyes, who has belief in the Belgian attacker.

“But we are going to try to win the game. Hopefully we can find a bit of form from Adnan because we need goals from him.”