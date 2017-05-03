Sunderland boss David Moyes won't make decision on his future until the summer

David Moyes remains Sunderland manager and is not expected to make a decision on his future until the summer.

The under-fire manager has met with owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain in recent days in London but remains in charge despite claims in the national press he could quit by the end of the week.

The Sun today claim that Moyes is close to quitting his post as Sunderland manager and could leave Wearside by the end of the week.

But the Echo understands that is not the case and discussions over the weekend with Short and Bain focused on how the club bounces straight back after relegation to the Championship - with Sunderland braced for a major summer overhaul with several first team players out of contract.

Whether that will involve Moyes at the helm next season remains to be seen with further talks planned over the coming weeks but the Scot is not expected to make a decision on his future until the end of the campaign.

Jermain Defoe, Lamine Kone and Jordan Pickford could all be moved on too, with the loan players Adnan Januzaj, Jason Denayer and Javier Manquillo heading back to their parent clubs.

Significant investment will be needed in order to make the Black Cats competitive in the Championship.

Moyes has come under increasing pressure from fans in recent weeks with supports chanting for the former Manchester United and Everton boss to go in the games against West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth.

Bournemouth scored an 88th minute winner on Saturday to seal Sunderland's fate, with supporters once again turning on Moyes when the winning goal went in with chants of 'We Want Moyesy Out' inside the Stadium of Light.

Supporters also chanted 'Are you watching Ellis Short?' as the club's 10-year Premier League stay ended with relegation, with four games of the campaign still to play.

When grilled over his future in the wake of the Bournemouth defeat Moyes revealed talks were planned with Bain and Short but he was cagey over his own future at the club, telling TV cameras he wanted to bounce back with Sunderland but he played a straight bat to questions about his future to the written press.

Moyes said: "We would be better talking at another time.

"I have managed in the Championship before but today is not the time to talk about that.

"We are more concerned about the people who follow the club, they are all disappointed as we obviously are.

"Lets wait and see. It is a collective thing. I don't thing any one person is bigger than a football club.

"From top to bottom we all have to have a look and see what we can do."

Sunderland still have four games of the Premier League campaign to go and Moyes, speaking in the aftermath of the Bournemouth defeat, said the club must find some momentum heading into the summer.

The Scot, 54, added: "With five games to go, if we could win a few of them that is the sort of thing you want to get some momentum to feel a bit better.

"We have not been able to feel better because we have not been winning games.

"We have had a long hard season of not winning enough games, that drags you all down. You don't feel good about it.

"We will regroup, take some time and see."

