Sunderland boss David Moyes: What we know about his future and the meeting with Ellis Short and Martin Bain

Sunderland boss David Moyes has been in the headlines this morning with intense speculation over his future.

We understand the Scot is not expected to make any decisions about his future until the end of the season, with Sunderland relegated with four more games of the Premier League season to play.

The speculation was sparked after reports in the Sun claimed Moyes was due to step down this week after talks with owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain over the weekend.

We understand that is not the case and that Moyes will remain in charge and make a decision over his future at the end of the campaign. Read our piece here:

So, where do we stand?

What is the latest on the future of Sunderland manager David Moyes?

Basically, it remains business as usual at the Stadium of Light.

Moyes remains in charge at Sunderland and is not expected to make a decision over his future until the end of the season.

The meeting in London on Sunday with Short and Bain was a scheduled meeting to discuss the current state of play at Championship-bound Sunderland.

Further meetings are scheduled for the coming weeks to thrash out the way forward in terms of bouncing back from relegation.

Sunderland still have four games to play; Hull City away this weekend followed by Swansea City at home and then Arsenal and Chelsea away in the final week of the season.

Sunderland were relegated last weekend thanks to the 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth

Does Moyes still have the support of owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain?

In a word, yes.

Moyes still has the support of Short, who had tried to bring him to Wearside on several previous occasions and the Scot had been told his job was secure even if the club was relegated - which it was thanks to the 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

After years of managerial change there is a reluctance at the top to part with another manager despite the obvious struggles on the pitch.

Short himself admitted mistakes had been made during his ownership, especially around player recruitment, in a statement released in the aftermath of relegation on Saturday.

He stopped short of mentioning Moyes in the statement but the Echo understands the American owner wants Moyes to remain at the helm, with Bain and Moyes very close.

Moyes and Bain were employed by Short last summer to oversee a long-term plan at the Stadium of Light with little appetite to start all over again.

Moyes has also been scouting potential summer targets this summer in recent weeks and months but his long-term future at Sunderland is still up in the air as things stand.

What will happen in the coming weeks?

Much of the speculation boils down to Moyes himself giving out mixed messages before and after the Bournemouth game regarding his future.

The manager has said he has the appetite to spearhead a rebuilding programme should the worst happen, but also said he would take stock at the end of the campaign.

It has fuelled speculation over his long-term future at the club.

Short, Bain and Moyes will meet again over the course of the next two weeks to thrash out a way forward.

The onus, really, is on Moyes to decide whether he has the appetite to remain at Sunderland and lead the charge for promotion at the first attempt but much of that will depend on the financial picture at the club ahead of a crucial summer of transfer business.

What will be the deciding factor?

The owner and chief executive will want reassurances from the manager that he is up for the fight of bringing top flight football back to Sunderland, while Moyes will also understandably want reassurances over the playing budget for next season.

Moyes arrived late last summer after Sam Allardyce's departure to England.

He spent £27million on Didier Ndong, Papy Djilobodji, Paddy McNair and Donald Love but the rest of the recruitment since has been done on a shoestring - with the January budget severely restricted, with Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson arriving for a combined £7.5million fee and Joleon Lescott on a free.

Injuries have also hampered Sunderland this season with Duncan Watmore, McNair, Jan Kirchhoff, Lee Cattermole and Victor Anichebe among those to be out for long spells.

That does not, however, disguise the dismal performance on the pitch which has seen Sunderland win just five out of 34 games.

Moyes, under increasing pressure from fans, has an awful win percentage record in the top flight this season, winning just 14.71 per cent of his Premier League games at Sunderland.

Sunderland are braced for a huge summer overhaul ahead of next season.

Several first team players are out of contract while Jermain Defoe, Lamine Kone and Jordan Pickford could all be moved on too, with the loan players Adnan Januzaj, Jason Denayer and Javier Manquillo heading back to their parent clubs.

Sunderland are £110million in debt, the latest accounts revealed, with a massive wage bill.

But significant investment will be needed in order to make the Black Cats competitive in the Championship. That will be a key factor in deciding whether Moyes remains at the club.