Sunderland boss David Moyes set for crunch talks on future with Ellis Short and Martin Bain

David Moyes will meet with Ellis Short and Martin Bain in the coming days and weeks to assess Sunderland’s plans to bounce back from the drop.

The Black Cats were relegated on Saturday afternoon following a late Josh King winner, and Moyes again offered somewhat mixed messages about his own future in the immediate aftermath.

Moyes has discussed improving Sunderland’s failures in recruitments in recent days and the scale of the rebuild that will be needed as a significant number of players prepare to leave the club, but also refused to commit to the post beyond the season.

Now the 54-year-old has hinted that talks with the Chief Executive and Chairman will have an impact.

He said: “I’m going to sit down with Ellis, and I’ll sit down with Martin, and have a talk with them over the coming days and weeks.

“We now know we have to put a plan in place, and I have to look and see there’s a plan to get us bouncing back up. That will be the key.

“At the moment, I’m fine, I’m just trying to take it in. It’s not nice, and it doesn’t feel good.

“More importantly, I feel bad for the punters who are not going to see their team in the Premier League next year.

“I’ve managed in the Championship before, but again, I don’t think now would be the right time to talk about that.

“We’re more concerned with the people who follow the club, and they’re obviously disappointed, just as we are as well.”

Sunderland now face four games left in this wretched season and the Black Cats boss admits he may now begin to look to next season.

George Honeyman received a big ovation when he came on for Steven Pienaar early in the second half and impressed with much of his play, while injury also saw Donald Love return to the starting XI.

Youngster Elliot Embleton was also on the bench after five senior players missed out.

Moyes said: “That’s for discussion and thought. I hoped I would never get to this situation of thinking that way.

“Whether we were going to be in the Premier League or whether we were going to be in the Championship, there were always going to be players that were leaving due to loans or whatever their contractual situation may be. It’s something we’ll look at.

“It’s a possibility we’ll have to look that way (playing some of the younger players) because George Honeyman came on and did some good things.

“We’ll try to use some of the young players at the right time.

“Donald Love came in as well, and although he had a difficult opening period, in the end, he stuck to his task.”

Moyes praised his players for the endeavours in the narrow defeat.

Jack Rodwell, Lee Cattermole, Darron Gibson, Jason Denayer and Billy Jones all missed out, forcing a plethora of changes.

The mood at the Stadium of Light was sedate rather than irate, for the most part at least,

Moyes said that he had told his players they needed to show courage before the game.

“I admire the ones who went out because it was never going to be an easy day for them. They knew what the consequences could be, but I thought the players performed as well as they could.

“They tackled, and we probably missed four or five players from midweek.

“I said to the players who went out, ‘Well done, you didn’t let anybody down today with the level of your performance’.

“The result didn’t go for us – we missed some good opportunities, which we’ve had – and that was it.

“There’s no message to the players about anything else. I’ll reflect on it and speak to them at a later time.”