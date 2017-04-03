Sunderland boss David Moyes says sorry to female reporter after 'slap' remark

Black Cats' boss David Moyes has issued an apology to a female reporter after telling her that she "might get a slap" in a post-match interview.

Audio footage has emerged of Moyes jokingly telling BBC Match of the Day reporter Vicki Sparks to "be careful" following questions she asked him following Sunderland's draw at home to Burnley in March.

It is thought that the comment came after Sparks asked whether Moyes was feeling the pressure of Sunderland owner Ellis Short watching from the stands at the Stadium of Light.

In the footage, Moyes can be heard to say: "It was getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself. You might still get a slap even though you're a woman."

He's heard laughing after making the remark.

The SAFC manager has since said sorry to Sparks, who accepted the apology.

A BBC statement said: "Mr Moyes has apologised to our reporter and she has accepted his apology."

A Sunderland spokesman added: "David and the reporter spoke to one another subsequently and the matter was resolved amicably."