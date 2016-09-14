Sunderland boss David Moyes reacts to Lamine Kone signing new five-year deal

Sunderland boss David Moyes has called on Lamine Kone to build on his positive start in England after the defender signed a new five-year deal.

The 27-year-old joined Sunderland in the January transfer window from Ligue 1 side Lorient and quickly became an integral part of the side under Sam Allardyce last season.

The Ivory Coast international - who scored a brace against Everton last season as Sunderland secured their Premier League status - has signed a new and improved deal to keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2021.

Moyes said: "Lamine is an important player for this club and I made that clear to him from the outset.

"He has only been playing in the Premier League since January, but in that time we have already seen what he is capable of.

"The challenge for Lamine now is to build on what has been a very positive introduction to English football and to continue to improve and grow as a player."

