Sunderland boss David Moyes: Decisions will be taken at end of season but there's a rebuilding programme in place

David Moyes says he and Sunderland will have many decisions to make in the summer, but insists a rebuilding programme is in place.

The Sunderland boss has faced fan ire in recent weeks, but insisted after the 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough that he will not walk away from the club.

Moyes said the end of the season would be time to talk about his future but continued to assert the important of turning around Sunderland's fortunes in the long-term.

He said: "Everyone is aware of the problems at the club. I’ve said today, all decisions will be taken at the end of the season, we’ll look at things, there’s certainly a building programme in place here now and there needs to be. We have to get it back up, we have to get Sunderland winning in the Premier League, winning games more than we have been.

"We need to win games and I hope that’s enough to keep us in the Premier League, but if doesn’t we have to get some momentum, to go into the Premier League or the Championship with that momentum."

Moyes has spoken regularly about turning around the long-term failings of the club and echoed that sentiment again on Friday, with Sunderland possible facing relegation on Saturday afternoon.

He insists that responsibility for the club's demise must be shared but knows more anger could be on the way between now and the end of the season.

He said: "Sunderland have been down before, they've been up, so fans know the situation. We have to try and get things right so the long-term project means there's a better future.

"I think a lot of managers here have had frustrations, the fans have got big frustrations, I’m a fan myself and I know what it is like. I’m a fan myself and I know what it’s like when the team you support are not doing so well. The responsibility falls on the manager obviously, I do think it should be shared responsibility but I’ll be the one there on the touchline.

"If you want to be a football manager then you’re going to have ups and downs, I've tasted the top end of the league and now I’m tasting the bottom, I think in life you go through your trials and tribulations and this is certainly one of those."