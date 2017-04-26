Sunderland boss David Moyes charged by the FA for 'slap' comment to BBC reporter

Sunderland boss David Moyes has been charged by the Football Association following his comments to a BBC reporter.

The Sunderland boss has until May 3 to reply to the FA charge. His Sunderland side face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium tonight in the Tees-Wear derby.

Should Moyes either admit or be found guilty of the alleged offence by an independent regulatory commission, the Echo understands a fine would be the most likely punishment.

The Scot could also be asked to attend an education course.

An FA statement said: "David Moyes has been charged in relation to comments made after the game against Burnley on 18 March 2017.

"It is alleged the Sunderland manager’s remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1).

"He has until 6pm on 3 May 2017 to reply to the charge."

The 54-year-old Scot issued a public apology to BBC Newcastle and Radio Five Live reporter Vicki Sparks after video footage emerged of a controversial exchange between the pair following a post-match interview where he said she "might get a slap".

Sunderland described his comments after the draw with Burnley as "wholly unacceptable" adding apologetic Moyes continued to have their full support in his role as manager.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation, with FA officials getting involved and Sunderland and Moyes were asked to send their observations.

The off-camera incident followed the goalless draw with Burnley when Moyes was asked by Sparks if owner Ellis Short’s presence at the game had meant he was under more pressure.