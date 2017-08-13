Sunderland boss braced for enquiries for key players before window closes as Lamine Kone stars in Norwich win

Simon Grayson hopes Sunderland’s strong start makes it easier to keep his star players - but admits he fully expects enquiries before the transfer window closes.

Lamine Kone was excellent in the stunning 3-1 win over Norwich City and speculation continues to surround his future at the club.

In the run-up to the game, Grayson admitted that outgoings will have a significant impact on what he can then bring into the club.

Kone remains the most likely Sunderland player to leave this summer.

There could also be late interest in Wahbi Khazri, though he didn’t make it off the bench against Norwich City.

Sunderland have offloaded a number of players this summer but the likes of Kone continue to be linked with a move away, with West Bromwich Albion among the suitors.

"I have had no problems with any of the player’s attitudes from day one of coming into this football club," said Grayson when asked about Kone’s commanding performance.

"I am aware, like any other manager, that you can still lose players before the window shuts and that is part and parcel of it.

"I don’t agree with it, the transfer window should shut before the start of the season.

"But winning matches helps keep players. We will see where it will go.

"Right up until the last minute I’m sure there will be enquiries for some of our players but I’m sure there will be enquiries for other players at other clubs to come to our club."

The Black Cats boss wants to bring in number of players before the window shuts, with centre-backs and strikers a key priority.

Highly-rated Lincoln City centre-back Sean Raggett the latest linked, with Sunderland understood to be keeping tabs on him.

Sunderland have also been linked with moves for central midfielders Grant Leadbitter and Yassine Ayoub, currently at FC Utrecht.

Sunderland are currently sixth in the Championship.