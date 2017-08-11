Sunderland boss admits outgoings crucial with deals set to be done late in window

Simon Grayson is relaxed about Sunderland's slow progress in the transfer market, and says he expects business to go right down to the wire.

The Black Cats boss wants to bring in number of players before the window shuts, with centre-backs and strikers a key priority.

He has also been linked with moves for central midfielders Grant Leadbitter and Yassine Ayoub, currently at FC Utrecht.

There have been so significant developments since the arrival of Robbin Ruiter, however, and that could remain the case for a while yet.

Grayson said: "At this stage of the season every manager at every club is looking to get their business done, but it is not simple.

"I think in this window, at our club and at a lot of clubs, a lot of deals will go right down to the last few days.

"We're all waiting for this knock-on effect from the Premier League.

"As I've said many times, there's plenty of work going on behind the scenes," he added.

"We've done a lot of our work early bringing in six or seven players, which is something that was required given the number of players who had left.

"We'd have liked to have brought in one or two more, but as that hasn't happened it has given opportunities to one or two of the younger lads to come into the team and you've seen them thrive.

"We're not going to bring players in just for the sake of it.

"We'll have two players back with us after the international weekend in Duncan and Paddy, which will be a massive boost for us."

While it is not quite one in, one out, Grayson admitted that outgoings will have a significant impact on what he can then bring into the club.

Sunderland have offloaded a number of players this summer but the likes of Lamine Kone continue to be linked with a move away.

Grayson said: "I've got a good relationship with Martin [Bain], and it's really a case of seeing what happens with getting players out.

"It's going to be a case of when a player leaves, we will replace them.

"There might still be scope to bring in players without that happening, too .But it's one of those situations where you are waiting for other clubs to do certain business and then, if it's the right deal for us and we're given the green light by the club we're talking to, then we can go ahead.

"If somebody goes out for a large amount of money, it might allow you to bring in two off the back of one going out. it's all relative to the wages, I've still got two loans, so there are plenty of options for us. We don't need to do it at this moment at time because of what we've got, it has got to be the right time for any player."