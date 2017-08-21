Sunderland boss admits he faces Championship competition for most transfer targets

Simon Grayson has admitted that he is shopping in a crowded transfer market.

The Sunderland boss has targeted UK based players this summer, particularly those that he has worked with in the past.

However, he faces stiff competition from teams right across the second tier as the window draws to a close. Sunderland have not made any additions since the arrival of Robbin Ruiter on a free transfer at the beginning of August but Grayson remains relaxed.

He said: "We’ve still got ten days to go. Nothing has moved on either positively or negatively, negotiations go on on a daily basis. I’m not going to rush into a decision to bring in a player just for the sake of it, we’ll do it when it is the right player at the right time."

Grayson also knows that the club's financial situation will make it difficult to compete with some of the other sides in the division.



Leeds United, for example, will enter an already crowded market for strikers having just landed a club record fee for Chris Wood, believed to be in excess of £15 million. Thomas Christiansen's side have been linked with Sunderland targets Ross McCormack and Robert Snodgrass, though Elland Road sources have played down those rumours.

The Black Cats boss will look to sell his vision for the club having already convinced the likes of Aiden McGeady to team up with him again.

He said: "I think a lot of clubs in the Championship are still looking at the same players, whether it’s Leeds or whoever. I know we’ve been looking at players and been told that there are half a dozen to a dozen in the league looking at them as well.

"That’s the market we’re in, you’re looking at good players which we want to do. We’ve got to sell the club to them, that they’re going to play a lot, or whatever it is. Whether we’re competing with other clubs or not for players we want to bring them in for the right reasons."