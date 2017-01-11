Sunderland beat Shrewsbury to set up Newcastle United date in FA Youth Cup

Sunderland Under-18s fought off determined Shrewsbury Town to seal progress to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup tonight – and the reward is a home match against Newcastle United.

The young Black Cats beat Shrewsbury 3-1 at Eppleton CW, after going ahead with an 11th-minute strike from Lee Connelly.

The visitors battled back gamely and equalised when George Hassall headed home an Aaron Gilpin cross.

On the hour mark, Sunderland regained the lead with a second from Connelly, who finished well after Callum Roberts tackled Josh Maja.

Sunderland added a killer third goal on 75 minutes when Connelly set up Elliot Embleton to fire over keeper Jack Atkinson with a fierce strike.

Shrewsbury were awarded an 89th minute penalty when Tyrone Ofori was fouled, but keeper Michael Woud dived the right way to keep out Chris Gallagher’s spot-kick, pushing it around the post.