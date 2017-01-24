Sunderland at the Africa Cup of Nations: No return for Wahbi Khazri

Sunderland will tonight get a clearer vision of the make-up of their squad for next Tuesday's clash with Tottenham.

Today marks the penultimate day of the group stages at the Africa Cup of Nations.

One Sunderland player is on his way back to Wearside, Didier Ndong, after hosts Gabon failed to reach the quarter-finals.

Tonight, third-placed Ivory Coast must beat Group C leaders Congo to go through to the knock-out stages - a draw or defeat would mean key defender Lamine Kone would also return to the North-East.

The only member of the Black Cats squad guaranteed to remain at AFCON is Wahbi Khazri who helped Tunisia to a 4-2 win over Zimbabwe last night.

Khazri scored the fourth Eagles goal from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time, saw a free-kick tipped over and had a 'goal' disallowed for offside.

The fact his stay has been extended could, ironically, actually spell good news for Sunderland

Having barely featured for David Moyes in the last two months in the Premier League, he is starting and starring for Tunisia, who now face Burkina Faso on Saturday in the quarters.

Given the form of Fabio Borini and Adnan Januzaj up front for the Black Cats, the return of Khazri with a few games under his belt and with a spring in his step may actual benefit the relegation fight at the Stadium of Light.