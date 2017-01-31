Sunderland are 'doomed' claims Newcastle strike legend

Former Newcastle United striker Mick Quinn has claimed Sunderland are 'doomed' regardless of their recent transfer business.

The former Magpies forward, speaking on Talksport, says he thinks the Black Cats will be relegated despite bringing in Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson.

The duo joined yesterday from Everton to bolster the Sunderland squad, but Quinn remains unconvinced about whether they can save the Wearsiders from the drop.

He said: "They can't get into the Everton team. Gibson has been dogged by injuries, Oviedo had a bad injury for Everton...

"When it comes to transfer deadline day you want a couple of new faces in the dressing room to give impetus and keep a few players on their toes.

"But they look doomed. They really look doomed, the Mackems."