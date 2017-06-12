Sunderland announce pre-season St Johnstone trip

Sunderland will travel to Perth to take on St Johnstone to round off their pre-season trip to Scotland.

The Black Cats will spend seven days north of the border following their return from a five day intense training camp in Austria and a trip to Bury on July 7.

And having taken on Hibs on Sunday, July 9, they will travel to Livingston on Wednesday, July 12 before rounding things off against Saints at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, July 15.

St Johnstone, who finished fourth in last season's Scottish Premiership are managed by former Newcastle United goalkeeper Tommy Wright.

After their trip to Scotland Sunderland will travel to Bradford City and Scunthorpe United before finishing their summer with their first friendly at the Stadium of Light since 2008.

As yet, opponents have not been announced.

Pre-season in full

Bury - Friday, July 7 - 7.30pm - Gigg Lane

Hibernian - Sunday, July 9 - 2pm - Easter Road

Livingston - Wednesday, July 12 - 7.45pm - Almondvale Stadium

St Johnstone - Saturday, July 15 - 3pm - McDiarmid Park

Bradford City - Saturday, July 22 - 3pm - Valley Parade

Scunthorpe United - Wednesday July 26 - 7.30pm - Glanford Park