Sunderland and England Under-21 ace Jordan Pickford misses out on PFA Young Player of the Year award

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has missed out on winning the Professional Footballers' Association young player of the year prize - with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli winning it for the second season in a row.

The 21-year-old England star has again been in scintillating form for the north London club this season as they challenge Chelsea for the Premier League title.

He won the vote of his peers ahead of Spurs team-mate Harry Kane, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, Burnley defender Michael Keane, Sunderland goalkeeper Pickford and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Alli has scored 16 Premier League goals, which heading into the weekend meant he was the top scorer in the division who is not recognised as a forward.

His success continues an incredible run for Spurs in this category.

They have now won the men's young player award in five of the last six seasons - Kyle Walker in 2012, Gareth Bale in 2013, Kane in 2015 and Alli in 2016. Only Chelsea's Eden Hazard (2014) has interrupted Spurs' winning streak.

Alli said: "I'm extremely proud. It's a great honour for me - obviously the second year in a row - but I've still got a lot to do, I've got to keep working hard. I've got to keep improving.

"The big thing for me, after last season, is I wanted to put my chances away more. I got a lot of chances last season that I wasn't putting away. I wasn't as clinical.

"I've still got to improve on that, still had a few chances that I've missed, so I'll keep working on that. But there's a lot of little bits that need improving."