Sunderland and David Moyes set to hear back from FA this week over ‘slap’ remark

Sunderland and David Moyes are expected to hear this week whether the manager will face punishment over his ‘slap’ comment to a female reporter.

The 53-year-old Scot issued a public apology to BBC Newcastle and Radio Five Live reporter Vicki Sparks after video footage emerged of a controversial exchange between the pair following a post-match interview where he said she “might get a slap”.

Sunderland described his comments after the draw with Burnley as “wholly unacceptable” adding apologetic Moyes continued to have their full support in his role as manager.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation, with FA officials getting involved. Sunderland responded to the FA’s request for observations last Monday.

Moyes is yet to be charged with anything, with the FA asking for observations at this stage before deciding on their next course of action. The off-camera incident followed the goalless draw with Burnley when Moyes was asked by Sparks if owner Ellis Short’s presence at the game had meant he was under more pressure.