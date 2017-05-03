Sunderland and Bournemouth charged by the FA, manager David Moyes given more time to respond to 'slap' charge

Sunderland and Bournemouth have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players.

The incident happened during Saturday's Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light and the allegation surrounds an incident which happened 76 minutes into the Cherries' 1-0 win following Fabio Borini's challenge on Lewis Cook.

Players from both teams then came together , with officials from the FA now stepping in.

An FA statement said: "Both Sunderland and Bournemouth have been charged following their game on Saturday.

"It is alleged that in or around the 76th minute of the fixture, the clubs failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. They have until 6pm on 5 May 2017 to respond to the charge."

Tempers flared after Borini caught Cook with a lunging challenge as the Black Cats fought, ultimately in vain, for a breakthrough in a game they simply had to win.

Players from both sides reacted and referee Stuart Attwell and his assistants took some time to restore order before Borini and Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter were booked in the aftermath.

Eddie Howe's side eventually won the game 1-0 through Josh King's 88th-minute strike.

Defeat condemned Sunderland to the Championship with four games still to play.

Meanwhile, the FA has granted David Moyes an extension over his charge over comments made to the BBC's Vicki Sparks after a match against Burnley on March 18.

It is alleged the Sunderland manager's remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1).

Moyes initially had until 6pm on Wednesday to respond to the charge but officials at the FA have now granted Moyes more time until Wednesday May 10.

Should Moyes either admit or be found guilty of the alleged offence by an independent regulatory commission, the Echo understands a fine would be the most likely punishment.

The Scot, under increasing pressure from fans after relegation to the Championship, could also be asked to attend an education course.

Sunderland described his comments after the draw with Burnley as "wholly unacceptable" adding apologetic Moyes continued to have their full support in his role as manager.

Moyes had been asked by Sparks if owner Ellis Short’s presence at the Burnley game had meant he was under more pressure.

The off-camera incident, which followed the goalless draw, sparked widespread condemnation.