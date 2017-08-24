Sunderland and Aston Villa managers discuss hopes of landing West Ham ace Robert Snodgrass on loan

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson remains keen to land West Ham ace Robert Snodgrass on loan but they face fierce competition from Aston Villa.

The Black Cats boss says Sunderland are focused on bringing in players that can affect the starting line-up ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm next Thursday.

Snodgrass is available for loan after being told he is surplus to requirements at West Ham. Grayson worked with him at Leeds United.

Villa boss Steve Bruce says he is "trying his best" to land the Scotland international, with Snodgrass having worked under him at Hull City.

When asked about transfer business and Snodgrass, Grayson said: "We have been linked with a lot of players over the past month. We don't talk about individuals too much.

"We are in the market for good footballers and people who will make us better.

"We don't need to bring players in now who will just affect the squad, we want players who will really affect the team.

"[Robert] Snodgrass became available, still is available, then we would like to talk to him but ultimately we have other targets that we are talking to and asking the questions."

The Sunderland boss is braced for a busy final week of the window.

Grayson added: "I think that it could be the busiest window there has ever been.

"It only takes two or three deals to have a domino effect. It will be really busy for everyone connected with football unless you have done all your work and you can sit back."

Bruce is also desperate to be reunited with 29-year-old Snodgrass.

Bruce told the BBC: "[Snodgrass] is someone who I've worked with before, I know he's got big experience, has done it, been there and got the T-shirt.

"He can play in a few positions up the top end of the pitch, can make a goal, score a goal and has a wonderful delivery from set-pieces.

"So if I can pull it over the line, I'll try my best."

Meanwhile, Bruce said he would be "delighted" to keep hold of defender Tommy Elphick, who has been linked with a move to Wearside.