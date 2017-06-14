Sunderland and Aberdeen reportedly agree compensation package for Derek McInnes as Black Cats coach set for departure

Sunderland and Aberdeen have reached an agreement on compensation to release Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty from their contracts, according to BBC Scotland.

The two clubs have been locked in negotiations since Martin Bain made a formal approach to the Pittodrie outfit yesterday.

The Dons were holding for a fee of around £1.2 million for the pair, who has two years left to run on their current deals.

Aberdeen's new major shareholder Dave Cormack said on Wednesday morning that Sunderland would have to 'meet certain conditions, financially and otherwise' before speaking to McInnes.

Cormack said that McInnes would also have to intimate that he wanted to speak to the Black Cats. He has played down the reports on his Twitter account.

One figure the Echo understands will not be part of the rebuild is Paul Bracewell.

The 54-year-old has been part of the first team coaching staff since Dick Advocaat's arrival in 2015, but is now set to leave the club.