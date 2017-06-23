Sunderland among EFL clubs to make donation to Grenfell Tower disaster fund

Sunderland and their fellow EFL clubs have agreed to donate a six-figure sum to the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The gesture is intended to be a show of solidarity from the football family towards those affected by the recent fire in London, which is thought to have claimed 79 lives.

The EFL will give 175,000 to the fund set up to help victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Today, the Football Association announced plans to raise £1.25million in support of those affected by the fire, through funds from the 2017 Community Shield plus other donations.

Following discussions with the FA, EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey has agreed a commitment whereby the league and its clubs will collectively make a donation of £175,000 to the appeal.

Clubs have been asked to contribute their share of the proceeds from the Community Shield, with the EFL topping up the total amount to provide aid and support to those who have suffered through the tragic events in the North Kensington blaze.

The FA Community Shield raises hundreds of thousands of pounds every year, with funds provided through clubs for distribution to community-based initiatives and charities up and down the country.

Les Ferdinand grew up in the shadow of the Grenfell Tower.

Mr Harvey said: “First and foremost, loved ones have been lost and homes destroyed so our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.

"Tributes must also be made to the emergency services, who bravely risked their lives to save others.

“In donating funds from the 2017 FA Community Shield, the football family is coming together to make a significant commitment to the cause.

"Such compassion and commitment is testament to the good will within football and the values it maintains in supporting communities in their times of need.”

QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand, who was brought up in the neighbourhood, is delighted to see the EFL club’s come together to show their support.

The former Newcastle United, Tottenham and West Ham striker said: “It’s fantastic to see the EFL clubs showing their support for all those affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

“Everyone at QPR was shocked and saddened to see the tragic events unfold at Grenfell Tower, a mile away from Loftus Road, and for me it was personal, as the tower is right next to the estate where I grew up.

“Over the next few months and years we stand ready to help those people affected as they recover from the loss of their homes and their loved ones."