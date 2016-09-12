Sunderland AFC v Everton team news: Jan Kirchhoff makes his first league start

Jan Kirchhoff made his Sunderland return tonight in the game with Everton at the Stadium of Light.

The German midfielder played 90 minutes for the Under-23s in their Checkatrade Trophy match with Rochdale last week.

And he has been handed his first Premier League start of the season tonight against Ronald Koeman's Everton side.

The other change sees Duncan Watmore in for Fabio Borini, who has been ruled out for three months with a thigh injury.

David Moyes is looking for his first win in charge since taking over as Sunderland boss in the summer.

Everton made one change, with Seamus Coleman in for Mason Holgate.

Sunderland AFC (4-2-3-1): Pickford, Manquillo, Kone, Djilobodji, van Aanholt, Kirchhoff, Rodwell, Gooch, Januzaj, Watmore Defoe

Subs: Mika, Love, McNair, Denayer, Khazri, Ndong, O'Shea.

Everton (4-2-3-1): Stekelenburg, Baines, Jagielka, Williams, Coleman, Gueye, Barry, Barkley, Bolasie, Mirallas, Lukaku.

Subs: Robles, Deulofeu, Kone, Lennon, Funes Mori, Davies, Holgate

Referee: Mike Jones (Chester)