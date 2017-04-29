Sunderland AFC v Bournemouth team news: David Moyes makes four changes

Sunderland have made four changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Lee Cattermole, Darron Gibson, Jack Rodwell and Jason Denayer all faced late fitness tests after picking up knocks in that defeat.

They all miss out, while Billy Jones is also missing.

Fabio Borini, Steven Pienaar, Donald Love and Lamine Kone all come back into the team.

Sunderland XI: Pickford; Love, Kone, O'Shea, Manquillo; Khazri, Pienaar, Ndong, Borini; Anichebe, Defoe

Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Lescott, Honeyman, Embleton, Januzaj, Gooch

Bournemouth XI: Boruc; Smith, Cook, Francis, Daniels; Cook, Fraser, Arter, Pugh; Afobe, King

Subs: Allsop, Gradel, Smith, Stanislas, Mings, Mousset, Ibe