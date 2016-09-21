Sunderland AFC transfers: Moyes tried to sign Napoli star, Wes Brown set for new club

Sunderland made 'several' attempts to sign Napoli goalkeeper Rafael Cabral at the end of the transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

Vito Mannone's long-term elbow injury meant David Moyes was in need of a new shot-stopper to provide back-up for youngster Jordan Pickford.

In the end, the Black Cats managed to sign Mika from Portuguese side Boavista, with the deal going through after deadline day.

But according to Italian website Gazza Mercato, Sunderland also tried 'several times' to sign Napoli’s back up goalkeeper Cabral on loan with an option to buy, but couldn’t agree a deal.

The player’s agent Paulo Affonso has also confirmed a Sunderland approach.

He was quoted in Italian media as saying: “Of the formal interests there were three: one here in Brazil, a great team even if not successful, then in Europe, Sunderland and Espanyol. There was not enough time with the English club, who had lost its goalkeeper to injury.

“This was 48 hours before the close of the transfer market, there was not enough time to close such a transaction, either to borrow or outright.”

Meanwhile, former Sunderland defender Wes Brown looks finally set to get a contract with a new club after his departure from the Stadium of Light in the summer.

The 36-year-old has been training with Blackburn Rovers but his progress has been delayed by a calf injury. However, Ewood Park boss Owen Coyle says he is close to signing Brown up after the defender regained full fitness.

"Wes has obviously been training with us and is now fully fit," Coyle said following Blackburn's 1-0 EFL Cup defeat at Leeds.

"He's been outstanding. He's a constant professional - his attitude has been exemplary around the training ground with the young players, helping and encouraging them.

"He's trained the last four or five weeks, played a number of U23 games and done very well.

"We'll have a chat and hopefully we might have some positive news on that in the next couple of days."