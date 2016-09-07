Sunderland AFC transfers: Ex-Chelsea and Milan keeper on trial, Newcastle eye Asoro

Sunderland have taken former Chelsea and AC Milan goalkeeper Marco Amelia on trial.

The 34-year old is a free agent after he was released by the Stamford Bridge club this summer where he spent a season as cover for Thibaut Courtois and Asmir Begovic.

Sunderland are in need of a new goalkeeper after Vito Mannone was ruled out for three months with an elbow injury.

The club failed to land a shot-stopper on deadline day, after failing to process the paperwork for Mika Domingues in time, though they have lodged an appeal regarding the potential signing of the Boavista man.

That leaves just youngster Jordan Pickford with senior experience, and Amelia - capped nine times by Italy - would provide good support.

Amelia has had a number of clubs in recent years, and was part of Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning squad.

Elsewhere, North East rivals Newcastle United and Arsenal have been linked with a move for Sunderland starlet Joel Asoro.

The Swedish teenager has been scouted on a number of occasions as his reputation grows.

