Sunderland AFC transfer news: Stoke City won't welcome January bids for midfielder

Stoke City wouldn't welcome any January bids for midfielder Charlie Adam, it is understood.

The 31-year-old had this week been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light but the Stoke Sentinel report boss Mark Hughes sees Adam as a key part of his plans still.

Sunderland and Fenerbahce - managed by former Black Cats boss Dick Advocaat - are reported to have been keeping tabs on the midfielder.

But Adam, who only has six months left on his deal at Stoke, has started the last four Premier League games under Hughes, including Stoke's win at the Stadium of Light.

Stoke have enjoyed a recent revival with Adam - whose agent is Kenny Moyes, the brother of Sunderland boss David Moyes - playing an important role.

He struggled to break into the first team at the start of the season but has now started 11 of their last 13 games.