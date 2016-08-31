Sunderland AFC transfer news: Steven Naismith deal off, Cats chase Jason Denayer, Yann M'Vila latest

Sunderland's transfer business is going down to the wire.

Their attempts to sign Steven Naismith from Norwich City on loan have fallen through after failing to agree personal terms with the Scotland international.

Naismith admitted earlier in the day that his agent was trying to thrash out a deal.

But the move has fallen through, with reports Sunderland were trying to sign him on loan.

Reports have emerged tonight that Yann M'Vila could be set for a permanent return to Sunderland though, having arrived at Heathrow airport earlier today.

The French midfielder wants to return to Sunderland and the Black Cats want to sign him on a permanent deal from Russian side Rubin Kazan.

But the Russians have played hardball all summer over the fee.

M'Vila is out of contract in January, with Rubin Kazan reportedly demanding £7million for his services.

With time running out, a deal could finally have been struck.

Meanwhile, Sunderland want Manchester City defender Jason Denayer, with a season-long loan deal on the table.

The Belgian international was part of their Euro 2016 squad but has found himself surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola.

A central defender, Denayer has spent the last two seasons away from the Etihad Stadium, taking in loan spells at Celtic and Galatasaray.

David Moyes is still on the look out for defensive cover, a midfielder, goalkeeper and striker before the 11pm deadline.

And finally Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso has rejected an offer from Sunderland, according to Canal Plus.

The player has decided to stay with Les Girondins as Sunderland's search for a new stopper goes on.

They have today tried to sign John Ruddy from Norwich City and Wayne Hennessey from Crystal Palace.

And Sky Sports are reporting a medical is booked for 9pm but there is no indication yet as to who that is for.