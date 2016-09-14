Sunderland AFC transfer news: Reports Lamine Kone agrees new deal

Lamine Kone has agreed a new contract with Sunderland, according to reports in France.

The 27-year-old arrived in January from French side Lorient, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Fresh reports in France claim Kone has agreed to extend his contract with Sunderland, with the Ivory Coast international said to have agreed an improved contract offer to remain with the Black Cats until 2021.

The Black Cats managed to hold on to star defender Kone this summer despite fierce interest from Premier League rivals Everton.

The Toffees made a bid of £18million for Kone earlier in the summer transfer window, but Sunderland were determined not to lose one of their best players.

Deadline day passed without any further bids from Everton and contract talks were scheduled to take place this week.

Speaking before the Everton defeat, Sunderland boss David Moyes told the Echo: "There is a meeting in place for next week for the agents and that to do the deal, hopefully."

Everton lodged an £18m offer in early August, which then led to a statement being put out in Kone’s name claiming he wanted a move after Sunderland had failed to offer him a promised new deal – a claim rejected by the club.

Sunderland confirmed they would be offering him a new deal once the window had closed but decided to offer Kone a new contract earlier, ahead of the recent Middlesbrough game.

Kone then complained of a bad back less than 24 hours after turning down the offer, which saw him miss the defeat to Boro and an EFL Cup win over Shrewsbury Town.

Kone returned to the first team for the 1-1 draw with Southampton and started the 3-0 defeat to Everton on Monday night.

