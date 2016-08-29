Sunderland AFC transfer news: Reports Jeremain Lens set for Fenerbahce medical, Gyan set for Reading

Jeremain Lens is set to be reunited with former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat at Turkish club Fenerbahce, according to reports.

Reports of Fenerbahce's interest first emerged a fortnight ago and the deal looks to be close, with media in Turkey reporting Lens is due in Istanbul tonight ahead of a medical tomorrow.

The reported deal is for a one-year loan, with the option of a permanent deal.

Lens came off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, providing the cross that led to Jermain Defoe's goal but he is yet to start a game under Moyes.

It would mean a reunion for Lens and Advocaat, who signed the Dutch winger for Sunderland last season.

Sunderland spent an initial £8million on the winger last summer but he struggled to hold down a regular place in the side under Sam Allardyce, while he started the new season under Moyes on the bench at Manchester City.

He signed a four-year deal last summer.

Advocaat had previously worked with him at PSV Eindhoven.

Advocaat took over at Sunderland in March 2015 and led them to Premier League safety, but quit in October last year after a poor start to the season.

The Dutchman succeeded Vitor Pereira at Fenerbahce, who was sacked after one season in charge, earlier this month.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan is set to join Reading on a season loan from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

The 30-year-old spent two years on Wearside before moving to UAE club Al Ain in 2012.

Gyan - currently playing for Chinese Super League team Shanghai SIPG - looks set for a return to English football on a season-long loan.

The Ghana striker flew into the south-east of England on Sunday.

He had been linked with a surprise move back to Wearside.

