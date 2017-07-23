Sunderland AFC transfer news: No bid for midfielder says Brentford boss

Brentford boss Dean Smith says the Bees have had no bids from Championship rivals Sunderland for promising midfielder Ryan Woods.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old midfielder this summer as boss Simon Grayson looks to reshape his squad ahead of the Championship campaign.

Woods, a former Shrewsbury Town academy product, has experience of the Championship with Brentford with Grayson known to be keen to bring in players who have experience of the second tier.

But Smith has confirmed Brentford have not had any bids from Sunderland for Woods amid reports the Black Cats had made a move.

When asked about Woods' future, Smith told GetWestLondon: "We've had no offer from them so I'd put them back where they were as rumours."

Woods, who stands at 5ft 8ins, has made 87 appearances for Brentford with reports suggesting he could be available for as little as £2million before Smith moved to rubbish rumours of his imminent departure.

It comes as Sunderland transfer targets Tommy Elphick and Ross McCormack have been left out of Aston Villa's squad for pre-season games in Germany.

Sunderland's Championship rivals have opted not to take the pair to Germany for a pre-season tournament.

Striker McCormack had until now been a part of the pre-season programme but his future has now been thrown into fresh doubt.

Grayson is a fan of McCormack, who enjoyed a successful spell under the Black Cats boss while at Leeds United.

And the Echo understands that Sunderland have recently inquired about the availability of the striker, who endured a torrid first season at Villa Park following a big money move from Fulham.

Defender Elphick has also been strongly linked with a move to Birmingham City.

Elphick, who was signed last summer by former Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo, is expected to leave Villa Park this summer following the signing of John Terry.

The Black Cats will be in the market for another centre back should Lamine Kone leave the club as expected.

It comes as Sunderland have also been linked with moves for Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban, 29, and Cherries' 29-year-old Marc Wilson, who can play in defence or midfield.

Wilson has previously been linked with West Bromwich Albion.

Sunderland have so far added four players to their ranks with James Vaughan, Aiden McGeady, Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway joining.