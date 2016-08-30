Sunderland AFC transfer news: Lens completes Fenerbahce loan, Cats set to miss out on Iborra and Mason

Sunderland look to have missed out on midfield targets Vicente Iborra from Sevilla and Ryan Mason from Tottenham Hotspur.

Sevilla had accepted a £7.7million offer from Sunderland for Iborra but Spanish newspaper Marca are now reporting that the agreed deal is now off after the club and coach decided against selling their captain.

The Echo understands Iborra was keen to test himself in the Premier League and was open to a move to Wearside - where he would double his wages - despite having played in Spain all of his career.

Personal terms are understood to have been agreed.

There is often brinkmanship between clubs late in the transfer window and a deal could yet be resurrected but it looks unlikely now given Sevilla's change of mind.

The 28-year-old came off the bench for Sevilla against Villarreal on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Hull City look to have won the race to sign Mason from Spurs.

Premier League rivals Hull City have already agreed an £8million fee but Sunderland had made a late move, with a £40,000 a week deal on the table.

Initial talks are understood to have taken place between Sunderland and Mason's representatives.

But Sky Sports claim the midfielder is set to join Hull instead.

The 25-year-old has been told he will struggle for first team opportunities at White Hart Lane this season.

Mason scored the winning goal for Spurs against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last September.

For the latest Sunderland AFC news like our SAFC Facebook page:

Meanwhile, Jeremain Lens has completed his loan move to Fenerbahce where he will be reunited with former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat.

The winger flew to Turkey last night ahead of a medical, with the 28-year-old arriving on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal next summer.

Fenerbahce confirmed the news when they tweeted a picture of Lens.

And finally, Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart will today complete a loan move to Serie A side Torino.

Sunderland had expressed an interest in the England international but Hart was keen to move abroad after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium following the arrival of Pep Guardiola as boss.

For the latest Sunderland AFC news like our SAFC Facebook page: