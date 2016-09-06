Sunderland AFC transfer news: Juventus ace linked, Cats to hijack Sissoko move, Ndong deal insight

The transfer window may have closed, but Sunderland are continuing to be linked with a number of players.

David Moyes has already moved for one free agent in Victor Anichebe, while he has been linked with another – Momo Sissoko.

Sissoko has been on trial at West Bromwich Albion as he looks to impress Tony Pulis after leaving Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua earlier this year.

The Mirror reports that Sissoko, 31, impressed Baggies boss Pulis, but that David Moyes is keen on hijacking the move for the former Liverpool midfielder.

Elsewhere, the agent of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro says Moyes has a keen interest in the player.

Sturaro, who was part of the Italy squad at Euro 16, had been expected to leave Serie A this summer.

His agent Carlo Volpi has been speaking to Italian website Tutto Juve, and when asked about possible interest in Sturaro from the Premier League, he said: “Yes, Southampton and Sunderland were interested in Sturaro.

“The latter’s manager, David Moyes, is an admirer since his time at Everton but the discussion has stopped in June because there was no basis to enter into negotiations. Nothing has ever been taken into account by Juventus.”

Meanwhile, Lorient president Loic Fery has revealed the French club rejected three offers from Sunderland for Didier Ndong – before finally accepting a fourth bid hours before the transfer deadline.

The midfielder moved to the Stadium of Light on the final day of the transfer window for an initial club record fee of £13.6m, although that may rise with bonuses.

“We rejected offers three times for the departure of Didier Ndong. €12m, €14m and then €16m,” Fery told Ouest France.

“But when the final offer, €20m, and without doubt a little more with the bonuses, came in, his departure was unavoidable for various reasons.”