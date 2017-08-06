Sunderland AFC transfer news: Jeremain Lens pictured in Besiktas shirt, Preston knock back bid for Cats target Jordan Hugill

Sunderland target Jordan Hugill is in demand after Preston North End knocked back a new bid - believed to be from Birmingham City - for their star striker.

It is the second time Birmingham have made a move for Hugill this summer. The striker is on Simon Grayson's radar having worked with him at Preston North End last season.

The Lancashire Evening Post report the latest bid - which they understand was an improved one from Birmingham after they had a £2.5million offer rejected earlier this summer - was rejected.

Grayson worked with the 25-year-old striker last season when he was Preston boss, with Hugill netting 13 goals.

Sunderland, who have signed Lewis Grabban and James Vaughan this summer, are looking to bolster their attacking options with Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack the number one priority - with the Black Cats hopeful a loan deal can be struck.

Sunderland remain in discussions over their wage commitment for McCormack, with an agreement close.

The 30-year-old is eager to make the switch to the Stadium of Light in order to work with Grayson again after a successful spell at Leeds United together.

Meanwhile, winger Jeremain Lens has been pictured in a Besiktas shirt on the Turkish club's social media pages ahead of his move to the Turkish giants.

The deal is yet to be officially announced but Grayson did say it was "very close" on Friday night following the 1-1 draw with Derby County.

The Dutch winger has been in Turkey after the two clubs came to an agreement over his permanent transfer, with the fee set to be undisclosed.

Lens is understood to have undergone his medical and the deal is to be confirmed imminently.

Speaking on Friday night, Grayson said: "I would think he [Lens] must be very close to completing his move to Besiktas. I know things were developing."