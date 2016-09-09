Sunderland AFC transfer news: Interest in Chelsea ace, Kirchhoff return, Everton boss on Defoe threat

Sunderland tried to bolster their midfield options with a loan move for Chelsea ace Nathaniel Chalobah this summer, say reports.

But the move for the 21-year-old failed, with Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion also reported to have been knocked back by the Blues.

Premier League clubs can sign two domestic loans, with Sunderland signing Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj and Manchester City defender Jason Denayer on season-long loans.

Meanwhile, Sunderland host Everton at the Stadium of Light on Monday night when Premier League action returns after the international break.

Manager David Moyes is holding his pre-match press conference today from 1.30pm at the Academy of Light.

Jan Kirchhoff is targeting a first team start against Everton at the Stadium of Light on Monday night (8pm kick-off).

"I’m really looking forward to the next few weeks," said Kirchhoff.

"I have to do my best in training over the next few days and show the manager that I deserve to start the game against Everton.

"I need to see how fast I can build on 90 minutes but I feel good and I’m ready for the next challenge."

And finally, ahead of Monday night's game at the Stadium of Light, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has been speaking about Sunderland's biggest goal threat - in-form top scorer Jermain Defoe.

"Defoe is very dangerous," Koeman told his club's website.

"He is always finding space with good movements.

"If he has a chance, normally it’s a goal.

"We need to prepare for him because he is showing his productivity as a striker.

"But it’s not just Defoe - if we can stop the midfielders passing to him then we don’t have that problem."

