Sunderland AFC transfer news: Ex-Juventus defender linked, agent claims Ivory Coast star was close to joining

Sunderland have been linked with a move for free agent Martin Caceres.

David Moyes has already confirmed the club's summer transfer business is done - unless the club is hit by an injury crisis - after bringing in 10 new signings.

But that hasn't stopped Sunderland being linked with a move for the 29-year-old Uruguayan international, who is without a club after he was released by Juventus at the end of last season.

Several other clubs have been linked with former Barcelona player Caceres, including Chelsea, Southampton, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion.

For the latest Sunderland AFC news like our SAFC Facebook page:

Meanwhile, the agent of Ivory Coast ace Franck Kessie claims Sunderland were close to signing the player this summer but for a work permit issue.

The 19-year-old Atalanta midfielder has won only four caps for his country over the last year - one short of the 75 per cent criteria.

Sunderland instead broke their club record fee this summer to sign Didier Ndong for £13.6million from Ligue 1 side Lorient.

When asked about Sunderland's interest, Kessie’s agent George Atangana said: "I can confirm now, it was all done, but the transfer was not possible for a regulation of the Premier League.

"He does not meet the 75 per cent attendance for the national team for a single appearance.

"He has made four and would need five to be welcomed in the Premier League."

Meanwhile, the player has confirmed he is happy in Italy.

He added: "I’m not thinking about the future.

"I think only of the present and my present is Atalanta."

For the latest Sunderland AFC news like our SAFC Facebook page: