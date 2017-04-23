Sunderland AFC transfer news: Everton willing to offer Cats ace bumper contract

Everton are willing to offer in-demand Sunderland ace Jordan Pickford a bumper contract this summer in a bid to tempt him to Merseyside, according to fresh reports.

A host of top Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Manchester City are all understood to be tracking the England Under-21 international who has been in superb form since breaking into the first team this season.

With Sunderland's Premier League status hanging by a thread, Pickford will be in demand this summer.

And the Express report that Ronald Koeman's Toffees are willing to offer a £90,000-a-week deal in order to tempt Pickford, who has been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, to move to Goodison Park.

David Moyes is keen to keep hold of Pickford but Sunderland will face a battle to retain his services this summer should they be relegated.

With just six games to play, Sunderland are now 12 points adrift of safety after Hull City's win.

Washington-born Pickford insists his focus is purely on keeping Sunderland in the top flight.

Sunderland fan Pickford, in a recent interview with Sky Sports’ former Echo columnist Dave Jones, said: "[Leaving Sunderland] is not something I’ve looked at yet and it’s not something I want to look at either.

"Obviously I want to stay up in the Premier League and to help keep Sunderland up would be a dream.

"It’s going to be hard for us to do. Not staying up would be a kick in the teeth.

"As a local lad I know what this means to the fans and we as a team will be doing all we can try and avoid that.

"It’s going to be a tough task, but we’ve got to have the belief that we can do it."

Meanwhile, Sunderland Under-23 boss Elliott Dickman has praised his players' character after they came from behind to beat Arsenal.

Donyell Malen opened the scoring to put Arsenal in front in the Premier League 2 Division One fixture but Sunderland fought back, running out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Lynden

Gooch and a late winner from sub Luke Molyneux.

"It was very pleasing to see the lads come from behind to win," said Dickman.

"I was disappointed to go a goal down in the first place, though. It was a cheap goal to give away but it was a great reaction from the lads.

"There was some good football from the boys and that was pleasing as well.

"It’s a result that says a lot about the character of the team because when we come back like this we usually do it well and that’s what we did.

"We want to see the lads react a little bit better to set backs and that kind of thing, but credit to the team for coming back against a team like Arsenal."