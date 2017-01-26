Sunderland AFC transfer news: Everton knock back offers for defender

Everton defender Bryan Oviedo won't be leaving the Toffees this month.

Sunderland are among a host of clubs understood to have made an enquiry about the left-back this January transfer window.

But Everton plan to continue knocking back any offers, report the Liverpool Echo.

The 26-year-old has attracted interest from a series of clubs, including several in the Championship, but Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to keep him on Merseyside in order to offer back-up to first-choice Leighton Baines.

Oviedo has been a loan target for clubs but any interest from Sunderland would have had to have been on a permanent deal.

That is because the Black Cats already have two domestic loans with Jason Denayer (Manchester City) and Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) currently on season-long deals.