Sunderland AFC transfer news: Defender signs three-year deal with Hammarby

Have your say

Hammarby have confirmed the signing of left-back Oscar Krusnell from Sunderland on a three-year deal.

The 18-year-old defender joined Sunderland in June 2015 as a teenager but didn’t break through into the first team picture, playing predominantly for the club’s Under-18 side.

"He is the leading left back in his age range," said Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson in a statement on the club’s website.

"He is a resident of the youth team and is the leading left back in his age team."

Sunderland signed the then Swedish Under-16 international two years ago from Swedish side AIK Solna.