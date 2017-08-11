Sunderland AFC transfer news: Defender signs three-year deal with Hammarby

Hammarby have confirmed the signing of left-back Oscar Krusnell from Sunderland on a three-year deal.
The 18-year-old defender joined Sunderland in June 2015 as a teenager but didn’t break through into the first team picture, playing predominantly for the club’s Under-18 side.
"He is the leading left back in his age range," said Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson in a statement on the club’s website.
"He is a resident of the youth team and is the leading left back in his age team."
Sunderland signed the then Swedish Under-16 international two years ago from Swedish side AIK Solna.
