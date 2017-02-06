Sunderland AFC transfer news: Defender linked with Cats move flying to England, Robbie Keane trains with Al-Ahli

Sunderland have been linked with a move for free agent Martin Caceres but Southampton are favourites to sign him.

The Uruguay international is a free agent after leaving Juventus last summer.

A move to the Stadium of Light hasn’t been ruled out but the Echo understands it is highly unlikely, with the Saints set for talks with the 29-year-old.

Southampton are looking for a centre-back after selling captain Jose Fonte to West Ham, while Virgil van Dijk is out for two months due to an ankle injury.

The transfer window closed last week but clubs can still sign free agents.

David Moyes hasn’t ruled out adding to his squad but the priority would be adding a forward, given Victor Anichebe’s knee injury.

Moyes said last week: “I’ll look but I don’t think there’s a big centre-forward out there sitting about who we could say, this will make the difference. It’s not easy to get better than Januzaj or Borini with a free agent.”

Caceres passed an AC Milan medical but failed to agree personal terms. A move to Turkish club Trabzonspor collapsed after he failed a medical.

Meanwhile, Sunderland had been linked with a move for free agent Robbie Keane but he has been pictured training with Al-Ahli. The United Arab Emirates side tweeted photographs of Keane training with them on Monday.