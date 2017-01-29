Sunderland AFC transfer news: David Moyes' scouting mission, Neil Taylor keen on Villa, midfielder linked

Sunderland's search for new signings continues ahead of Tuesday's 11pm deadline, with manager David Moyes taking advantage of a free weekend to scout in Scotland.

Moyes was north of the border on Saturday afternoon watching St Mirren take on Falkirk, with much sought after Scottish full-back Tony Gallacher understood to be his target.

But the teenager was an unused substitute as the Bairns ran out 2-1 winners in the Scottish Championship clash.

The highly-rated 17-year-old has been linked with a host of top clubs including Spanish giants Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, while Stoke City are

understood to have had an offer rejected.

Chelsea and Everton have also scouted the defender.

Falkirk are reported to value the left-back at £750,000 and his manager Peter Houston has admitted it is likely Gallacher will leave if a suitable offer comes in for the defender.

Speaking last week, Houston said: "I've had phone calls from all sorts of people around all sorts of different clubs asking about Tony. Word gets about and scouts swarm.

"People have asked me what it would take to get him but I tell them they'll have to put in a bid and then we'll see.

"Falkirk will always need to be a selling club but we're also in a good financial position so it would have to be an offer that is too good to turn down."

Gallacher has made seven first-team appearances this season.

Sunderland are in need of a left-back with Patrick van Aanholt on the verge of sealing a move to Crystal Palace in a deal worth up to £14million, including add-ons.

Bordeux left-back Diego Contento is a strong option on loan while Bryan Oviedo remains a target despite Everton's reluctance to let him leave in this transfer window.

Swansea City's Neil Taylor is also on the shortlist to replace van Aanholt but fresh reports this morning suggest he is unwilling to swap one relegation fight for another and would favour a

move to Championship side Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Besiktas midfielder Tolgay Arslan - who had been linked with a January move to the Stadium of Light - has confirmed he has no intention of leaving this month.

Speaking to the Turkish press, he said: "I would like to thank the clubs interested in me.

"My priority is Besiktas."