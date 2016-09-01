Sunderland AFC transfer news: David Moyes on striker search, club haven't given up on Boavista keeper

Sunderland boss David Moyes has confirmed the club is working hard to bring in a new striker - after failing to land one on deadline day.

Midfielder Didier Ndong signed from French side Lorient for a club record £13.6million and Manchester City centre-back Jason Denayer arrived on a season-long loan.

But the club failed to sign a striker to relieve some of the pressure from the shoulders of 33-year-old top scorer Jermain Defoe.

It leaves manager David Moyes with just Fabio Borini - out for three months with a groin injury - Duncan Watmore and 17-year-old Joel Asoro as the other forwards.

Moyes insists the club worked "incredibly hard" throughout the summer to land a striker but failed to land one before Wednesday's 11pm deadline.

Free agents are still an option for Moyes, who has made eight signings this summer.

"We worked incredibly hard to try and get a striker in all through the window, some we had," said Moyes.

"This year, with only being to loan two players from Premier League clubs has had an affect on me being able to do more business in that way.

"Obviously the striking situation was one of them.

"We didn't get anything late on, which we thought we would do.

"We may have to go and look into somebody who could give us an alternative for coming off the bench or a wee bit of back-up through the season."

Sunderland had hoped to sign Steven Naismith from Norwich City but personal terms could not be agreed with the Scotland international, who Moyes worked with at Everton.

Hopes for a last-minute move for Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa came to nothing, while Southampton refused to let Jay Rodriguez - who scored the late equaliser at St Mary’s Stadium - leave the south coast on loan.

"We were very close on a lot of things, I am also disappointed we didn't get one or two things, which I'd hoped," added Moyes.

"But we will in the future. The first transfer window has come very short for me, with Sam [Allardyce] going as well, a lot had to get done very late.

"Overall, it is probably going to take three or four transfer windows to get something more like what we want.

"We have done some good business. To get Adnan Januzaj early on, the full-back from Atletico Madird, we have now bought in a centre-half from Manchester City.

"A young midfielder too - four players who are all around 21-22. Suddenly there is a younger group of players and they will take a bit of time.

"We kept hold of Lamine Kone, which we always wanted to do. There have been some good things and we are looking forward to seeing what it is all like when we get it together."

Sunderland also failed in a late bid to sign goalkeeper Mike ‘Mika’ Domingues from Boavista on a two-year deal.

But the club will make an enquiry with FIFA to see if the deal can still be completed.

All of the paperwork was completed at Sunderland's end, the hold up was at Boavista's end and Sunderland will now appeal for leniency.

Should that fail, Sunderland will appeal to the Premier League for special permission to bring in a goalkeeper on an emergency loan given the three-month injury to Vito Mannone.

Moyes confirmed the club is still looking to sign a goalkeeper to provide cover and competition for England Under-21 international Jordan Pickford, who has withdrawn from the England squad with a slight thigh strain. It is not thought to be serious.

"We are still working," said Moyes.

"We got an injury [to Vito Mannone], we want to try and give Jordan the chance to show what he can do, he is another young player here.

"But we will definitely have to get a cover, of some sort, or somebody who can challenge Jordan."